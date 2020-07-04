ATLANTA – Nearly 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia were recorded overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 3 p.m. Saturday update.
Georgia had 93,319 cases; that’s 2,826 more than Friday, according to public health data.
The state recorded 2,857-related deaths and 11,743 hospitalizations.
Intensive-care admissions totaled 2,425, according to the report.
The state performed a total of 1,094,407 tests with 94,188 tests returning positive, an equivalent to 8.6%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.