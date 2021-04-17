ATLANTA – Georgia COVID-19 cases increased by 1,185 overnight Saturday, according to the Department of Public Health's 3 p.m. update.
Public health officials reported 868,163 confirmed cases and 17,214 confirmed deaths Saturday. Friday, the death rate was at 17,180.
There were 215,137 confirmed antigen positive cases and 2,543 probable deaths, according to the data.
Virus-related hospitalizations were at 60,403 with 9,879 admissions into the intensive-care unit, the data states.
More than 8 million COVID-19 PCR/molecular tests have been performed with 841,577 being positive generating a positivity rate of 10.4%, data states.
Of the more than 1.8 million antigen tests performed, 190,830 of had positive results producing a positivity rate of 10.4%, according to the GDPH.
