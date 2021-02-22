COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia reported 1,331 new COVID-19 cases Monday bringing the state to more than 806,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. 

Georgia has reported 806,119 confirmed cases and 180,922 antigen cases — an increase of 309 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.

The GDPH reported 56 more virus-related deaths Monday, raising the total to 14,689, with nearly 2,146 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 54,800 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,931 admitted to an ICU.  

More than 7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.1% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 470,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 15.4% positivity rate.

More than 1.7 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer and Moderna allocations.

