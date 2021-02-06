ATLANTA – Georgia reported 179 COVID-19 deaths overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, bringing the total Saturday to 13,324 deaths statewide.
The GDPH suspects there have been 1,766 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia also added 3,285 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 769,825 confirmed cases and 167,577 antigen cases — an increase of 1,423 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 6.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.2% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 452,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 14.2% positivity rate.
So far, the state has administered 1,122,122 vaccines to eligible residents across the state.
