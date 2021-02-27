COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 61 more virus-related deaths Saturday, raising the total to 15,067, with 2,227 probable deaths related to the virus. 

Georgia COVID-19 cases rose by more than 2,000 again Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.   

Georgia reported 2,208 new COVID-19 cases Saturday bringing the state to 816,973 cases since the start of the pandemic.  

Georgia has reported 187,214 antigen cases — an increase of 1,349 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.

More than 55,900 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,115 admitted to an ICU.  

More than 7.1 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 475,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 15.8% positivity rate.

More than 1.9 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer and Moderna allocations.

