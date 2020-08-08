ATLANTA — After passing the 200,000 case mark earlier in the week, numbers in Georgia continue to steadily rise as the state reports 213,427 cases and 4,186 deaths as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily report.
There were 4,445 new cases included on the Saturday report.
The report also notes there have been 20,556 hospitalizations, 274 were newly reported Saturday, and 3,739 ICU admissions.
The state has conducted 1,797,966 viral tests and is reporting a 10.9% positive rate.
More than 239,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 6.8% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
