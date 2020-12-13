Coronavirus case updates
Terry Richards

ATLANTA – Georgia added more than 4,300 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 476,044 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH. 

The state reported 4,310 cases since Saturday, according to the GDPH Sunday.

The state recorded only one virus-related death Sunday, rising to 9,205 deaths.

More than 37,600 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, and 6,854 admitted to an ICU. The state added 87 new hospitalizations Sunday.

More than 4.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.5% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed nearly 381,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 10.5% positivity rate.

