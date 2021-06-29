ATLANTA – Georgia reported 310 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 903,017 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 18,482 confirmed virus-related deaths – an increase of 13 from the previous day – and 2,930 probable deaths. Antigen positive cases increased by 192 from the previous day with public health officials reporting 230,966 cases.
About 65,000 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,001 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 8.22 million with more than 79,000 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. The GDP reports about 4.44 million have had at least one shot and 3.93 million are fully vaccinated.
