ATLANTA — COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose by more than 3,200 Sunday while only five related deaths were reported across the state.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has had 143,123 cases and 3,173 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
As of Sunday, 15,010 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 2,822 admitted to intensive care units.
The state has conducted more than 1,255,319 viral tests and is reporting a 10.4% positive rate.
More than 200,457 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 5.9% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.