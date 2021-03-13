ATLANTA – More than 2,000 virus-related cases statewide were reported in the Georgia Department of Public Health's 3 p.m. Saturday report.
According to public health officials, Georgia had 2,216 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15,872 confirmed deaths as of Saturday.
Thursday, there were 832,480 cases and 15,784 deaths.
The GDPH delayed its data update Friday.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 57,334 hospitalizations and 9,354 admissions into the intensive care unit relating to COVID-19, the Saturday report stated.
Antigen positive cases increased by 605 since Thursday, totaling 198,271 on Saturday. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
The GDPH reported 2,344 probable COVID-19 deaths.
More than 7.4 million virus-related tests have been performed with 809,649 resulting in a positive test, data stated. The positive rate was 10.8%.
