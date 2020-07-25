ATLANTA – Georgia added nearly 3,800 COVID-19 related cases overnight with 82 more deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily status report.
The state had 165,188 confirmed cases with 3,495 related deaths, according to data.
There were 17,029 hospitalizations across Georgia and 3,158 admissions into the intensive care unit, data states.
A total of 1,407,840 tests have been performed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, DPH reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.