VALDOSTA – Georgia Power will shut down the northbound lane at the Center Of The Arts Park, 605 N. Patterson St., to change out two dangerous poles.
This work will begin Wednesday, Jan. 11, and be closed until Thursday, Jan. 12, city representatives said in a statement.
There will be arrow boards and cones directing traffic through the center turn lane.
"Please pay close attention to your surroundings and proceed with caution while driving in the area," city representatives said.
For more information, contact the city engineering department by calling (229) 259-3530.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.