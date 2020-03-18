VALDOSTA – Georgia Power "remains committed to providing customers continued safe and reliable service," while offering updates on additional energy assistance programs and providing the latest scam avoidance tips as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, utility representatives said.
The company announced last week it is temporarily suspending residential disconnections beginning March 14 for 30 days, and will reevaluate the decision and time frame as the situation develops.
"Georgia Power highly encourages all customers to continue to make payments and practice energy efficiency to avoid large balance due amounts when the suspension ends," utility representatives said.
Assistance when you need it
Georgia Power partners with nonprofits, community and faith-based organizations to offer assistance programs to those in need. Programs include:
– Georgia Power’s Senior Citizen Discount: Georgia Power customers 65 years of age or older who meet the income requirements for eligibility can receive up to $24 a month off their bill.
– Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program: Georgia Power supports the Division of Family & Children Services to help qualifying, low-income households pay their home energy bills.
– The Salvation Army’s Project SHARE: Established in partnership with the Salvation Army, Georgia Power customers can provide assistance to residents in the same community for expenses, such as utility bills, housing, food and medical necessities.
Georgia Power has also developed public service announcements to highlight the various assistance and energy efficiency programs available to customers. The PSAs encourage customers to explore www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyAssistance to find the best solutions for their individual need. The PSAs can be viewed on the company’s YouTube channel.
Customer Scam Warnings
Additionally, Georgia Power urges customers to be aware of scammers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers should beware of phone calls demanding payment via phone, utility officials said.
Georgia Power will never ask for a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone, they said. If a customer receives a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Georgia Power and demanding payment to avoid disconnection, they should hang up and contact the company’s customer service line at 888-660-5890.
Georgia Power works with law-enforcement agencies throughout the state to identify and prosecute criminals who pose as Georgia Power employees in order to defraud customers, utility representatives said.
Additional information about frequent scams and how the company works to protect customers is available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Scams.
Georgia Power Employee Safety
Georgia Power has been closely monitoring the potential threat posed by COVID-19 since January. Proactive actions have been taken to both prevent the spread of the illness and protect the safety and health of employees, including:
• Implementing telecommuting for those who can perform their duties remotely.
• Cancelling facility tours and external meetings.
• Increasing cleaning frequency at company locations.
• Aggressively sanitizing work areas.
• Canceling all non-essential business travel – both domestic and international.
• Asking employees to self-identify, if they have or plan to travel internationally.
• Using technology for meetings.
The company regularly provides information and updates on the virus to employees, including prevention recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, and is following the latest developments and updates from public health officials and medical professionals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.