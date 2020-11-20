ATLANTA – Georgia fell just short of the grim milestone of 400,000 COVID-19 cases Friday.
Georgia reports 399,410 cases and 8,591 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Public Health.
More than 33,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 6,340 admitted to an ICU.
More than 4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.2% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 351,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.6% positivity rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.