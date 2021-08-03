COVID-19 update

Georgia has reported 942,887 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic – an increase of more than 6,400 cases since Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The GDPH has recorded 18,750 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,973 probable deaths. The state has reported 251,881 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

More than 67,300 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,425 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.

Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes those with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 8.81 million with more than 84,700 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. The GDPH reports about 4.78 million have had at least one shot and 4.19 million are fully vaccinated.

