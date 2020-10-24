ATLANTA — Georgia reported 1,846 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Oct. 24 daily report.
As of Saturday, 349,605 Georgians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 with 7,808 virus-related deaths, according to the GDPH.
More than 31,000 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 5,822 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.5% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 324,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 8.9% positivity rate.
