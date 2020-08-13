PERRY — The Georgia National Fair joins the list of events that won’t be held in 2020. Its cancellation was announced Thursday.
“This difficult decision was driven by the impact of COVID-19 and the desire to do what was best for staff, volunteers, fairgoers and all vested parties,” according to a statement from the Georgia Agricultural Exposition Authority. There is a “proposed modified schedule for the Youth Livestock Exhibitions.”
The GAEA said in the release it had months of discussions on how to safely hold the event.
“For 30 years, we have been able to offer an event for everyone in the family to enjoy ... the rides, the entertainment, food and much more,” said Stephen Shrimp, chief executive officer. “This year, due to growing concerns for the safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers and vendors, we knew it was going to be tough to move forward as ‘normal.’
"We employ roughly 300 part-time employees during the fair month and, due to health concerns, many have informed us that they would not be able to join us again this year, making it difficult to host an event of our magnitude in the manner we typically have.”
GAEA Chairman Foster Rhodes said Georgia National Fair board members determined they could not hold an event that abided by Georgia and CDC regulations.
Youth livestock exhibitions will continue, with modified attendance. Only the exhibitors and their immediate family will be permitted to attend. Registration is online only (www.georgianationalfair.com) and is open until Sept. 1.
“Although the 2020 Georgia National Fair is unable to happen, we are making plans for the 2021 event and hope that you will make plans to join us then,” Shrimp said.
