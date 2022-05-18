VALDOSTA – Georgia Military College welcomed the public and employers Tuesday for a career fair.
“This is a way for us to connect with the community and provide an opportunity for those seeking employment to connect with resources in the community as well as the academic opportunities at Georgia Military College,” said Dee Cosby, recruitment enrollment coach.
The GMC Valdosta career fair included local and statewide employers from the military, law enforcement, electric, banking, behavioral health, food service, etc.
“We have a variety of employment opportunities available in outpatient and inpatient services,” Ivria Hampton, Legacy Behavioral Health Services residential coordinator, said. “Since our HST program is 24 hours, we do offer flexible employment hours.”
Carrie Almeida, a Legacy Behavioral Health Services recruiter, said, “We are providing those seeking employment with entry-level positions with opportunities for growth within the company.”
GMC gave visitors information on educational services for people interested in furthering their education.
“At GMC we are committed to ensuring students have what they need to be successful academically,” Ellory Bishop, academic success coach, said. “Our graduate coaches can assist students with necessary services including financial aid, housing, resume skills.”
