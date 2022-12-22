ATLANTA — A Georgia man affiliated with a white supremacist group pleaded guilty earlier this month to attempting to kill Black Arabs in targeted attacks in Clayton County.
According to information presented in a U.S. Northern District of Georgia court, on July 30, 2021, Larry Edward Foxworth, 48, of Jonesboro shot several rounds from a Glock pistol through a window and door at two convenience stores. He was arrested shortly after the second attack.
While in police custody at the scene, Foxworth reportedly made statements explaining that he was targeting Black people and others who he perceived to be Arab, according to a DOJ news release.
Foxworth expressed hope that he had killed his targets and professed belief in white supremacist ideology and an allegiance to a white supremacist organization, the DOJ stated.
“Hate-fueled violent crimes ripple through communities, making entire groups feel unsafe and unwelcome, spawning fear and anger,” said Special Agent in Charge Keri Farley of the FBI Atlanta Field Office. “Prosecuting hate crimes is a top priority of the FBI. We will not back down from obtaining justice for victims of hate-based violence.”
The plea agreement filed in court calls for Foxworth to be sentenced to between to 20 and 25 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for March 16, 2023.
“We welcome the guilty plea in this case that once again reminds us of the serious danger posed by violent racism and white supremacy,” Council on American-Islamic Relations-GA Executive Director Murtaza Khwaja said. “We thank God that no one was harmed in these despicable attacks and that the perpetrator has been brought to justice.”
While data is underreported by law enforcement agencies across the U.S., hate crime data submitted to the FBI for 2021 reveals that Black people continue to be the largest group of hate crime victims, comprising of at least 30% of all hate crime victims overall. In Georgia, that number was nearly 37%.
