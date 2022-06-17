ATLANTA — The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported this week that a University of Georgia graduate resigned her news reporting position from USA Today amid reports she "fabricated” quotes in news stories.
USA Today released a statement that the newspaper was removing 23 stories from its website that had been written by the reporter, Gabriela Miranda.
Miranda graduated from the University of Georgia in 2021 and, while at UGA, had been on the staff at the independent student newspaper which serves the UGA community, The Red & Black.
In a statement posted on its website, USA today said, "After receiving an external correction request, USA TODAY audited the reporting work of Gabriela Miranda. The audit revealed that some individuals quoted were not affiliated with the organizations claimed and appeared to be fabricated. The existence of other individuals quoted could not be independently verified. In addition, some stories included quotes that should have been credited to others."
