ATLANTA — The Peach State had a record-high increase in COVID-19 cases Saturday.
Georgia reported 63,809 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,642 related deaths, according to the Saturday update Georgia Department of Public Health.
That's an additional 1,800 cases, up from 62,009 cases and 2,636 deaths Friday.
The second-largest spike - an increase of 1740 cases - occurred over two months ago on April 17, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database.
The department reports 9,837 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 2,140 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Also, 688,588 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 8.4% positive result rate.
The department reported Black Georgians account for 19,369 cases while white Georgians account for 21,623 cases. The race of 17,021 cases is listed as unknown.
