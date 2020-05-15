ATLANTA — Georgia has surpassed 36,000 COVID-19 cases.
As of 1 p.m. Friday, the state reported 36,681 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,547 related deaths.
The 36,681 cases are up from 35,977 cases and 1,544 deaths reported 7 p.m. Thursday.
The public health department reports 6,438 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,534 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
All 159 counties have reported cases.
More than 3,600 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 82% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, more than 300,000 people have been tested.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,595 positive results and commercial labs have reported 34,057 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 12,802 cases while white Georgians account for 11,090 cases. The race of 4,795 cases is still unknown and more than 5,328 cases are designated as missing.
