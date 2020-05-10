ATLANTA — Georgia has surpassed 33,000 COVID-19 cases.
As of 7 p.m. Sunday, the state reported 33,476 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,405 related deaths.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 33,476 cases are up from 32,969 cases and 1,404 deaths reported noon Sunday.
The public health department reports 5,999 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,412 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
All 159 counties have reported cases.
More than 3,300 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 82% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, more than 243,500 people have been tested.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,351 positive results and commercial labs have reported 31,100 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 11,857 cases while white Georgians account for 10,084 cases. The race of 4,291 cases is still unknown and more than 4,911 cases are designated as missing.
Starting Monday, the Department of Public Health's daily status report will update three times daily — once at 9 a.m., once at 1 p.m and once at 7 p.m.
The Valdosta Daily Times will continue reporting twice per day at the 1 p.m. and 7 p.m updates.
