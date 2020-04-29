ATLANTA — The day before Gov. Brian Kemp's shelter-in-place order is set to expire, the state passed 25,000 cases of COVID-19 after surpassing 1,000 deaths Tuesday.
As of noon Wednesday, Georgia has reported 25,274 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,052 related deaths.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 25,274 cases are up from 24,884 cases and 1,036 deaths reported 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The public health department reports nearly 5,000 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus at 4,948 and 1,122 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes that this number could be underreported.
Only two Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
Almost 2,400 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 81% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Kemp announced the state saw record testing numbers Tuesday, conducting more than 13,000 tests — bringing the total number of Georgians tested to more than 140,000.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 1,606 positive results and commercial labs have reported 23,653 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 9,092 cases while white Georgians account for 7,208 cases. More than 4,700 cases are still deemed missing and nearly 2,800 are deemed unknown for both race and ethnicity.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, noted during an April 8 briefing that the department still has insufficient race and ethnic data to determine if one group is being affected more than others.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
