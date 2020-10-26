ATLANTA — Georgia reached 351,881 COVID-19 cases Monday with 7,827 virus-related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
This is an addition of 958 positive cases and 18 deaths since Sunday, Oct. 25, the daily status report read.
More than 31,000 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 5,829 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.5% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 326,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 8.9% positivity rate.
