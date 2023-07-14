Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.