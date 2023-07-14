ATLANTA — A Black state representative from a heavily Black and Democrat Georgia district announced her switch from the Democrat Party to the Republican Party.
Rep. Mesha Mainor of District 56 in Atlanta, made the announcement outside the state Capitol July 11.
“I didn’t leave the Democrat Party, the Democrat Party left me when it embraced left-wing radicalism, lawlessness and put the interests of illegal aliens over the interest of Americans,” she said. “I have nothing to apologize for.”
Mainor, who was first elected to the seat in 2020, shocked Democrats with several votes during the 2023 legislative session.
She controversially voted with majority of Republicans in favor of the “school voucher bill,” which would have given parents up to $6,500 toward education-related expenses and non-public schools.
“I support school choice, parents rights and opportunities for students to thrive, especially those that are marginalized and attend a failing school,” Mainor said in video she posted to social media in May. “Democrats at the Capitol took a hard position and demanded that every Democrat vote against children and for the teachers union. I voted yes for parents and yes for children. Not for failing schools.”
While the school voucher bill failed to advance in bother chambers by the end of the legislative session, Mainor also voted to advance the law that created the Prosecuting Attorneys Oversight Commission.
The Commission — which is appointed by leadership roles currently held by Republicans — has the power to discipline, remove and cause the involuntary retirement of appointed or elected district attorneys and solicitors general.
Prior to the vote, Mainor said the bill brings attention to a “neglected problem” of DAs who abuse their office to help friends and claim they don’t have time or resources to hear certain crimes or cases.
“Their power is traumatizing when used inappropriately in a frivolous manner,” she said.
Democrats were against the bill, claiming it would be used to unfairly target Democrat district attorneys in the state and limit their ability to use prosecutorial discretion.
In her May video, Mainor claimed some Democrats were offering $1,000 checks to anyone who would run against her.
“Every election year, I hear Black Lives Matter, but do they?” Mainor said. “I see every other minority being prioritized except Black children living in poverty that can’t read.”
Mainor said on Twitter “I will NEVER apologize for being a Black woman with a mind of my own.”
Newly elected Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon welcomed Mainor to the GOP following her announcement. Mainor’s followers on Twitter jumped exponentially within the 24-hour period following her announcement, from well under 10,000 followers to nearly 30,000.
“We are delighted to welcome Rep. Mainor to the Georgia Republican Party and look forward to collaborating with her to advocate on behalf of hard-working Georgians,” McKoon said. “Our Party stands for empowering parents to be advocates for giving their children the best education possible, that every Georgian deserves to feel safe at home, at work and in school; and to have the economic opportunity to build better lives.”
The news of Mainor’s switch was well received by others in the Georgia GOP, which has seen divide caused by former President Donald Trump’s failed reelection bid in 2020.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was booed during his speech at the state GOP convention last year, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was censured after notoriously refusing to adhere to Trump’s pressure to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, which confirmed Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden by approximately 12,000 votes.
Vernon Jones, a Black man, campaigned for governor against Kemp in 2022 with Trump’s endorsement; he is also notably a former Georgia Democrat turned Republican.
