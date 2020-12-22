ATLANTA – Georgia added more than 6,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,067 antigen cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 518,902 confirmed cases and 81,615 antigen cases since the start of the pandemic. The state has started reporting antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state recorded 52 virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the toll up to 9,503. According to new data on the state website, the department suspects there have also been 960 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than five million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.7% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 392,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 10.9% positivity rate.
