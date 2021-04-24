ATLANTA – COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose by 1,085 Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's 3 p.m. daily status report.
Public health officials reported 874,754 virus cases and 17,382 virus-related deaths Saturday. Friday, there were 17,337 virus-related deaths, according to GDPH.
The state health department reported 218,098 antigen positive cases and 2,591 virus-related probably deaths.
There have been more than 61,000 hospitalizations and nearly 10,000 admissions into the intensive care unit due to COVID-19, according to data.
More than 8.2 million PCR/molecular tests have been performed since the start of the pandemic, data stated. Of the total, 848,217 have been positive with a 10.3% positivity rate, data stated.
