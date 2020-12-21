COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia added more than 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 555 antigen cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 512,699 confirmed cases and 78,739 antigen cases since the start of the pandemic. The state has started reporting antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state recorded 16 virus-related deaths Sunday, bringing the toll up to 9,453. According to new data on the state website, the department suspects there have also been 946 probable deaths related to the virus – a number unchanged since Saturday.

More than 39,500 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, and 7,055 admitted to an ICU. The state added 90 new hospitalizations Monday.

More than 4.9 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.7% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 392,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 10.9% positivity rate.

