Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.