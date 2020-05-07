ATLANTA — Georgia passed 31,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,300 related deaths Thursday.
As of noon Thursday, the state reported 31,260 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,317 related deaths.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 31,620 cases are up from 30,767 cases and 1,317 deaths as of 7 p.m..
The public health department reports 5,805 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,363 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Only one Georgia county — Glascock — has reported no cases. County officials attribute it to the county's rural geography, low population sizes and shutting down churches and banning gatherings as early as mid-March.
More than 3,100 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 82% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
More than a week after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, more than 204,000 people have been tested.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,216 positive results and commercial labs have reported 29,021 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 11,202 cases while white Georgians account for 9,487 cases. The race of 3,719 cases is still unknown and more than 4,600 cases are designated as missing.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
