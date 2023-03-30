DASHER – The Literary Team from Georgia Christian School competed at the GISA Spring Literary Region Competition recently at ABAC in Tifton.
Rebecca Lancaster, a sophomore at GCS, won first place in argumentative essay while Kylynn Root, a junior at GCS, won second place in personal essay, school officials said in a statement.
Reagan Lawson, a senior, won second place in international extemporaneous speaking.
The school’s Trio, featuring seniors Lexi Lewis, Lindsey Warren and Katie Moss, won second place.
Other Literary Team members from Georgia Christian School included Bella Iturralde in rhetorical essay, Kayden Hicks in spelling, Maddie Mira in dramatic oral interpretation, Katelyn Kotterman and Emilee Altman in duo oral interpretation and Tanner Rayfield in impromptu speaking.
Georgia Christian was the first runner-up at the GISA Spring Region Literary Competition.
The team member’s first- and second-place wins allowed them to move on to state competition, which was held March 22 in Barnesville.
There, senior Rebecca Lancaster and Kylynn Root took the third-place honors in argumentative essay and personal essay respectively.
“Thank you to coaches Jennifer Copeland and Angela Duncan for their work in preparing the team,” school officials said. “Congratulations to all of our students.”
