DASHER – Georgia Christian School senior Reagan Lawson has been named the school’s 2023 PAGE STAR student.
Lawson selected Terry Carter, high school history teacher at Georgia Christian School, as his STAR teacher, school officials said in a statement.
Lawson, the son of GCS President Dr. Brad Lawson and his wife, Patience Lawson, of Dasher, earned the recognition for academic achievement and performance on the SAT, school officials said.
“Reagan is one of the most hardworking students that I’ve ever taught,” Carter said. “His desire to push himself academically is really a marvel to someone that has been in the public, international and private education system. That work ethic and push for academic excellence will open a variety of doors for him. I look forward to seeing which doors that he will go through.”
