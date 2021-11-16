VALDOSTA – Dana Perino, former White House press secretary and Fox News co-host of "The Five," headlined the Georgia Christian School benefit dinner Saturday.
Guests filled a ballroom at the Valdosta State University Student Union as Dr. Brad Lawson, school president, held a "fireside chat" with Perino, who is an author and news analyst.
Perino, who served as press secretary for former president George W. Bush, answered several political questions and shared stories about her pet dogs. She spoke of her experience working in the Bush administration.
In the crowd, eating their meals and listening to Perino, were husband and wife Julian "Jubie" and Carol Copeland.
The Copelands, who have children that are former GCS students, have attended the benefit dinner since its inception.
Jubie Copeland was at GCS when the school was named Dasher Bible School, he said.
"The school is the community. The community is the school," he said. "So, we kind of try to support each other. There's a lot of people here that don't have children that go to Georgia Christian, nor (have) they ever, but they support the school in many different ways and that's really an appreciated thing for living in the community."
Carol Copeland said it's wonderful that GCS uses the dinner to attract people not normally associated with the school.
Sharing a table with the Copelands were husband and wife Bill Malone and Cathy Cone Malone, who are regular attendees of the benefit dinner.
The Malones have multiple ties to Georgia Christian.
The couple has two sons who are GCS graduates. Cathy Cone Malone is a GCS graduate and former teacher while Bill Malone is a former GCS baseball coach.
"We think it's really good that the community comes together to support the school," Cathy Cone Malone said. "It's a really, really nice evening."
Bill Malone noted the school teaches "faith, family and freedom."
"I think the mission of the school is so important to the community because they teach the things that go beyond just reading, writing and arithmetic," he said. "They teach God and country. ... Georgia Christian has been about that for a long time and I appreciate that. It was great for our boys."
Guests were able to take photos with Perino prior to the dinner.
