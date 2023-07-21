VALDOSTA — The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning held an informational meeting with members of the Birth to Eight Team last week.
Members of DECAL’s Community Partnerships and Projects and the Child and Parent Services Program participated in a meeting at Valdosta State University’s Education and Human Services Building. As part of the meeting, the group visited three local child care programs: Bright Horizons Preschool, Bright Start Preschool 1, and Tender Years Learning Center 8.
Organizers said “the period from birth to age 8 is critical for a child’s health, development and learning.”
DECAL and child care advocates across Georgia focus on advancing research, policy and advocacy that will strengthen the development of children during the early years.
