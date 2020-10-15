VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Schools announced that the Georgia Bridgemen have been placed under quarantine.
This decision comes one day after the announcement that the entire varsity football team has been placed under quarantine.
Lowndes County Schools has released the following statement:
"After further consideration, Lowndes County Schools has made the decision to quarantine the Georgia Bridgemen under the same guidance used to make this decision for the football program. All band activities have been postponed until practice resumes on October 27th. The Georgia Bridgemen began practicing July 14th and have competed in two competitions and have been under the Friday Night Lights for all five football games. All protocols are being reviewed and adjusted to continue to protect our band members as they prepare for the remainder of the season. The Vikings look forward to seeing you in the Concrete Palace at Martin Stadium on October 30th as we take on the Tifton Blue Devils."
