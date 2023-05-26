ATLANTA — Voter turnout in Georgia last year was the highest in the South, according to data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
An estimated 82.0% of the state’s registered voters voted in elections in 2022 — the highest turnout in the South and among the 15th highest in the nation.
Of the 10.9 million people living in Georgia, 6.96 million are registered to vote in the state. In Georgia, approximately 58% voted early in the November 2020 general election, topping the national average of 47.1%.
“Georgia is the bellwether state, and because of that Georgia voters play a key role in choosing our nation’s course,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “It’s easy to cast your vote in Georgia and voters have the confidence that their vote will count.”
The state’s 2022 midterm election and runoff saw record-breaking turnout for a midterm election, record-breaking midterm early voting turnout and record-breaking absentee-by-mail notes cast in a midterm.
The election saw several key races such as governor, secretary of state and a slew of congressional seats, that decided party control in Congress.
Approximately 60% of white voters, 54% of Black voters, 51% of Asians and 43% of Hispanic voters cast a ballot in the November 2022 general election, which had several key races including governor, secretary of state and a slew of congressional seats.
Georgia was among a handful of battleground states that had congressional races that would determine which party would control Congress.
More election day votes were cast in the November 2022 runoff than on Election Day in the 2022 general election, than the Jan. 2021 election day runoff, or the 2020 November general election, according to Raffensperger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.