VALDOSTA – Georgia Beer Company is giving back on a global scale.
Teaming up with brewers from all walks of life, GBC is participating in “All Together.”
All Together is a collaboration to raise money for people in the service industry who are struggling.
“There is an inextricable link that binds together everyone in the hospitality industry. Brewers, servers, bartenders, bussers, dishwashers, GMs, buyers, chefs, owners — we are all in this together. In this industry, when one of us struggles, the rest of us pick them up. It's baked into who we are,” according to Other Half Brewery in a statement on the All Together website.
Many breweries across the United States are participating plus others from Scandinavia, the Mediterranean, the British Isles, South America, New Zealand and Canada.
All participating breweries are crafting the same New England IPA, with flexibility to the recipe. Part of the proceeds from the beer sales will go back into the respective breweries local hospitality professions.
Georgia Beer Company plans to release its All Together beer in 16-ounce four packs that will go on sale April 30.
The announcement coincides with the brewery's other recent news: all Publix stores in Georgia will stock Georgia Beer Co. beer.
For people who would rather buy directly from the source, Georgia Beer Co. is accepting curbside orders via its website, georgiabeerco.square.site.
