VALDOSTA — Georgia has reported 949,716 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 3,828 cases since day prior, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Thursday.
The GDPH has recorded 18,797 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,970 probable deaths. The state has reported 255,718 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
Nearly 67,700 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,469 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes those with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 8.9 million with more than 85,600 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. The GDPH reports about 4.85 million have had at least one shot and 4.22 million are fully vaccinated.
