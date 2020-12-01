ATLANTA — Georgia's COVID-19 case count rose by nearly 3,000 overnight.
According to the Department of Public Health's daily status report on Tuesday, Georgia has reported 424,929 cases, and 8,798 deaths since the pandemic began.
More than 35,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report and 6,536 admitted to an ICU. The state added 239 new hospitalizations Tuesday.
More than 4.3 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.2% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 364,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.9% positivity rate.
