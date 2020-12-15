ATLANTA – Georgia added more than 4,800 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 484,152 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, adding 4,812 more than the day prior, according to the GDPH.
The state recorded another 32 virus-related deaths Tuesday, rising to 9,250 deaths.
More than 38,100 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, and 6,896 admitted to an ICU. The state added 374 new hospitalizations Tuesday.
More than 4.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.5% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 382,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 10.6% positivity rate.
