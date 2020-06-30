ATLANTA — Georgia added more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases to its total count in 24 hours.
As of Tuesday, Georgia added an additional 1,874 coronavirus cases — reaching 81,291 total cases and 2,805 related deaths.
That's up from 79,417 cases and 2,784 related deaths Sunday.
Despite the massive rise of new cases during the past week, Gov. Brian Kemp said last week he has no plans to impose new restrictions or require Georgians to wear masks.
This week, Kemp will visit Albany, Columbus, Dalton, Augusta, Savannah and Valdosta to "encourage" Georgians to listen to public health advice and wear a mask to mitigate spread, according to his office.
Kemp along with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency will be distributing roughly 3 million "cloth face coverings" to local governments and schools throughout Georgia starting this week.
Among the counties receiving supplies, Lowndes has been allotted 15,000 masks.
The department reports 11,051 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 2,323 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Also, 833,878 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 8.9% positive result rate.
