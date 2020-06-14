ATLANTA — COVID-19 cases spiked by 800 people statewide in the past 24 hours, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report Sunday.
There are 57,681 confirmed cases, according to the report.
The department reports 9,248 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 2,034 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Also, 615,466 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 8.1% positive result rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.