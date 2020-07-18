ATLANTA — Cases in Georgia rose by more than 4,000 Saturday afternoon.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has had 139,872 cases and 3,168 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. On Friday, the numbers were 135,183 cases and 3,132 deaths.
As of Saturday, 14,961 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 2,781 admitted to intensive care units.
The state has conducted more than 1,231,806 viral tests and is reporting a 10.3% positive rate.
More than 197,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 5.8% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
