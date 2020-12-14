ATLANTA – Georgia added more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 479,340 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
The state recorded another 13 virus-related deaths Monday, rising to 9,218 deaths.
More than 37,700 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, and 6,859 admitted to an ICU. The state added 100 new hospitalizations Monday.
More than 4.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.5% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed nearly 381,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 10.5% positivity rate.
