ATLANTA – Georgia's COVID-19 case count rose by more than 1,500 overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Based on Monday's report, Georgia currently has 422,133 cases, a 1,532 rise since Sunday and 8,778 deaths since the pandemic began.
More than 34,800 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 6,497 admitted to an ICU. The state added 42 new hospitalizations Sunday.
More than 4.3 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.2% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 363,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.9% positivity rate.
