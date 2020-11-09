ATLANTA — Georgia surpassed 374,000 COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has reported 374,181 cases, 1,103 cases from just Sunday, and 8,223 deaths, 29 deaths from Sunday, since the pandemic began, the daily status report read.
More than 32,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 6,097 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.3% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 339,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.3% positivity rate.
