VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College hosted the annual Geekfest, with more than 1,300 high school students.
Geekfest allows students to explore careers and programs with hands-on activities to spark an interest in a future career. The event is open to nearly 15 area high schools and homeschool students in the surrounding counties.
“We are excited to have almost 1,300 high school students and share the multiple programs we offer at Wiregrass,” Holly Greene, dean for business and professional services, said. “The purpose is to engage these students in activities where they would learn and ask questions.”
The high school students were able to learn about Wiregrass programs and careers through a life accounting game, LEGO techno, game design, Name That Bone, Confection Connection etc.
Instructors and students showcased careers with interactive activities in the medical field, barber services, culinary arts and other fields.
Greene said this is a great way for Wiregrass students to reinforce what they are learning in the classroom as well.
“Wiregrass students are proud of their program and their career fields so this is just as much as an opportunity for them to show-off how they are advancing in their programs,” Greene said.
