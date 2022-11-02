DASHER – The 2022-23 homecoming king and queen, voted on by the student body of Georgia Christian, are Seth Copeland and Lexi Lewis.
The theme of the 2022 homecoming was “Homecoming Games: May the Odds be Ever in Your Favor,” school officials said in a statement.
The focus was having a homecoming inspired by “The Hunger Games.” Due to an unfortunate late-season hurricane, the regularly scheduled homecoming football game was canceled. After several rescheduling hits and misses, homecoming was presented Friday, Oct. 28, when “most of our ladies were escorted by their fathers and our gentlemen were escorted by their mothers,” school officials said.
Homecoming representatives from 9th-11th grades included Kenna Mira and Gibson Rayfield, Jordan Barber and Jett Guilliams, and Linh Nguyen and Tanner Rayfield.
Senior representatives included Eliana Bullard, Clancey Carter, Emily Hernandez, Lexi Lewis, Katie Moss, Katie Mullins, Jenna Plymel, Heidi Rowan, Mariah Sanders, Ainsley Tucker, Liz Walden and Lindsey Warren, and Braylon Black, Seth Copeland, Corbin Evans, Austin Knapp, Reagan Lawson, Kaden Sanders and Austin VanAusdall, school officials said.
