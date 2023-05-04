MOULTRIE – Police are on the scene at the McDonald's restaurant in the 500 block of First Avenue Southeast following an early morning shooting.
Roads on all sides of the restaurant, including the usually busy First Avenue, have been closed to aid in the investigation. Residents should detour around the area.
The Moultrie Police Department has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to conduct an investigation on the incident.
“We are investigating multiple incidents and there are fatalities involved,” Jamy Steinberg, GBI special agent in charge for Region 9, said by email Thursday morning.
MPD Chief of Police Sean Ladson said there is not an immediate threat to the public.
Investigators are very early in their search, the officials said, so they declined to disclose additional information.
